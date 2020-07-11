/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,795
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,731
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
814 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,682
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
1 Unit Available
ReNew Park Viva
1111 Alaska Avenue, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
923 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,579
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2411 Baltic
2411 Baltic Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Beautifully updated unit close to schools and shopping, You don't want to miss this one! - This stylish 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom two story residence has been beautifully remodeled and freshly painted with updated amenities and features.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
39 El Basset Ct.
39 El Basset Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1164 sqft
39 El Basset Ct. Fairfield - Community Pool. Washer & Dryer Included and inside unit. Refrigerator Included. Covered Parking Spot. Large Enclosed Patio with Large Storage Room. 1 Year Lease. No Pets. Water & Garbage Included with Rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
565 East Wigeon
565 East Wigeon Way, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1678 sqft
Close to KROC center - Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home within close distance to KROC center for swimming and sports, close to hwy 12 access. Newer carpet and interior paint. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer for tenant use.
Results within 10 miles of Vacaville
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1454 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Similar Pages
Vacaville 1 BedroomsVacaville 2 BedroomsVacaville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVacaville 3 BedroomsVacaville Accessible Apartments
Vacaville Apartments with BalconyVacaville Apartments with GarageVacaville Apartments with GymVacaville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVacaville Apartments with Parking