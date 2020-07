Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet

Hidden Creek in Vacaville provides you with a truly exceptional lifestyle. Beyond the gated entryway, you will find the tranquil atmosphere of our community. Nestled amidst our serene pond and alluring trees, this prestigious community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with exceptional amenities for you to enjoy. Hidden Creek is just minutes away from freeway, shopping, excellent dining and Travis Air Force Base.