Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Sommerset

591 Peabody Rd · (707) 210-1949
Location

591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sommerset.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Whether youђre looking for a cultural experience, out door adventure, sporting event or just a day lounging by the pool, the classic charm of Sommerset Apartment Homes puts you right where you want to be. Come explore the Sommerset lifestyle.Sommerset Apartment Homes is centrally located between San Francisco and Sacramento, 40 minutes away from taking in a Giants or Kings Game! Have an elegant and cultural experience by taking a stunning ride on the Napa Wine Train. Staying close to home is also entertaining in beautiful Downtown Vacaville. The City of Vacaville takes pride in supporting our troops that are stationed at Travis AFB that is located only 7 minutes away. Sommerset offers 1 and 2 bedroom homes with the luxury of a washer and dryer included. Each residence boasts of gracious picture windows, private terraces and thoughtfully designed modern kitchens. The considerable amount of wardrobe space allows you to be high style with The Vacaville Premium Outlets just a stones throw away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sommerset have any available units?
Sommerset has 3 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sommerset have?
Some of Sommerset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sommerset currently offering any rent specials?
Sommerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sommerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Sommerset is pet friendly.
Does Sommerset offer parking?
Yes, Sommerset offers parking.
Does Sommerset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sommerset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sommerset have a pool?
Yes, Sommerset has a pool.
Does Sommerset have accessible units?
No, Sommerset does not have accessible units.
Does Sommerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sommerset has units with dishwashers.
Does Sommerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sommerset has units with air conditioning.
