Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving

Whether youђre looking for a cultural experience, out door adventure, sporting event or just a day lounging by the pool, the classic charm of Sommerset Apartment Homes puts you right where you want to be. Come explore the Sommerset lifestyle.Sommerset Apartment Homes is centrally located between San Francisco and Sacramento, 40 minutes away from taking in a Giants or Kings Game! Have an elegant and cultural experience by taking a stunning ride on the Napa Wine Train. Staying close to home is also entertaining in beautiful Downtown Vacaville. The City of Vacaville takes pride in supporting our troops that are stationed at Travis AFB that is located only 7 minutes away. Sommerset offers 1 and 2 bedroom homes with the luxury of a washer and dryer included. Each residence boasts of gracious picture windows, private terraces and thoughtfully designed modern kitchens. The considerable amount of wardrobe space allows you to be high style with The Vacaville Premium Outlets just a stones throw away.