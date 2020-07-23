Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

686 Sereno Drive Available 08/14/20 Great 4 bed home! Includes gardener! Updated throughout and ready just for you! - COMING SOON!

ETA mid August possibly sooner



Gardener included.

Pets approved by owner with an additional $300 deposit per pet.



Good size home includes a formal living room with separate open concept kitchen, dining and family room! Granite counters, garden window above sink, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space for the chef in your life! Kitchen also includes fridge!



Updated bathrooms and all bedrooms are good size and enjoy your fireplace in your living room.



Nice fenced in area for a dog run and large patio in the back.

Large front landscaped yard to enjoy!



Rent $2300

Deposit $2350



Contact us today for additional information (707) 447-5555 and visit our website to apply on line at www.alamocreekproperties.com



Below is a list of our criteria needed to apply.



$40 screening fee per person over 18. Each person needs to submit an application. Screening fee includes a credit report, evictions and background reports.

Must have a credit score of 595 or higher, credit is pulled from Experian only. All applications submitted must include ID, 3 months of pay check stubs or offer letter. For Military applicants, please proved 1 month of LES's



No utilities in collections, however we work with foreclosures and bankruptcies.

Income: has to be 2.5 times the amount of rent, gross monthly.

Security Deposit of $2350 due and payable within 7 days if application is approved.

Thank you!



(RLNE4330348)