Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

686 Sereno Drive

686 Sereno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

686 Sereno Drive, Vacaville, CA 95687

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
686 Sereno Drive Available 08/14/20 Great 4 bed home! Includes gardener! Updated throughout and ready just for you! - COMING SOON!
ETA mid August possibly sooner

Gardener included.
Pets approved by owner with an additional $300 deposit per pet.

Good size home includes a formal living room with separate open concept kitchen, dining and family room! Granite counters, garden window above sink, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space for the chef in your life! Kitchen also includes fridge!

Updated bathrooms and all bedrooms are good size and enjoy your fireplace in your living room.

Nice fenced in area for a dog run and large patio in the back.
Large front landscaped yard to enjoy!

Rent $2300
Deposit $2350

Contact us today for additional information (707) 447-5555 and visit our website to apply on line at www.alamocreekproperties.com

Below is a list of our criteria needed to apply.

$40 screening fee per person over 18. Each person needs to submit an application. Screening fee includes a credit report, evictions and background reports.
Must have a credit score of 595 or higher, credit is pulled from Experian only. All applications submitted must include ID, 3 months of pay check stubs or offer letter. For Military applicants, please proved 1 month of LES's

No utilities in collections, however we work with foreclosures and bankruptcies.
Income: has to be 2.5 times the amount of rent, gross monthly.
Security Deposit of $2350 due and payable within 7 days if application is approved.
Thank you!

(RLNE4330348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Sereno Drive have any available units?
686 Sereno Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vacaville, CA.
What amenities does 686 Sereno Drive have?
Some of 686 Sereno Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Sereno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
686 Sereno Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Sereno Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 Sereno Drive is pet friendly.
Does 686 Sereno Drive offer parking?
No, 686 Sereno Drive does not offer parking.
Does 686 Sereno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 Sereno Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Sereno Drive have a pool?
No, 686 Sereno Drive does not have a pool.
Does 686 Sereno Drive have accessible units?
No, 686 Sereno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Sereno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Sereno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Sereno Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Sereno Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

