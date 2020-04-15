Amenities

579 Buckeye Street Available 07/01/20 Great North side home close to schools, and downtown - This unit is on a very quiet street on a great side of town. The interior features and open concept, kitchen with granite counters is open to the family room with, stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, separate dining area and a breakfast bar. Tile in kitchen and original beautiful hardwood in the bedrooms. Laundry, bonus room, and half bath are downstairs. The rear yard is private with a small grass area with sprinklers. Shed will stay in the rear yard and everything else will be gone.



If you have any questions please call 707-447-7014



