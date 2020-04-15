All apartments in Vacaville
579 Buckeye Street
579 Buckeye Street

579 Buckeye Street · (707) 447-7014 ext. 200
Location

579 Buckeye Street, Vacaville, CA 95688

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 579 Buckeye Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
579 Buckeye Street Available 07/01/20 Great North side home close to schools, and downtown - This unit is on a very quiet street on a great side of town. The interior features and open concept, kitchen with granite counters is open to the family room with, stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, separate dining area and a breakfast bar. Tile in kitchen and original beautiful hardwood in the bedrooms. Laundry, bonus room, and half bath are downstairs. The rear yard is private with a small grass area with sprinklers. Shed will stay in the rear yard and everything else will be gone.

Please visit our website to fill out an online application, we require an application on file before showing any units.

If you have any questions please call 707-447-7014

(RLNE5831094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Buckeye Street have any available units?
579 Buckeye Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 579 Buckeye Street currently offering any rent specials?
579 Buckeye Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Buckeye Street pet-friendly?
No, 579 Buckeye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 579 Buckeye Street offer parking?
No, 579 Buckeye Street does not offer parking.
Does 579 Buckeye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Buckeye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Buckeye Street have a pool?
No, 579 Buckeye Street does not have a pool.
Does 579 Buckeye Street have accessible units?
No, 579 Buckeye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Buckeye Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Buckeye Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Buckeye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Buckeye Street does not have units with air conditioning.
