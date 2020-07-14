Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar concierge courtyard fire pit online portal package receiving

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College, Pomona College, and Scripps College. Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is also seconds from great restaurants, fantastic shopping, and popular entertainment venues!



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846