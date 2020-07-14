All apartments in Upland
Find more places like Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upland, CA
/
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments

2398 W Arrow Route · (786) 789-1892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Upland
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College, Pomona College, and Scripps College. Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is also seconds from great restaurants, fantastic shopping, and popular entertainment venues!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit, Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upland, CA.
What amenities does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St
Upland, CA 91786
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte
Upland, CA 91786
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave
Upland, CA 91786
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St
Upland, CA 91786

Similar Pages

Upland 1 BedroomsUpland 2 Bedrooms
Upland Apartments with BalconyUpland Apartments with Gym
Upland Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA
Whittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity