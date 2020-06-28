3801 Artesia Blvd C

3801 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504 Northwest Torrance
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice apartment near shopping center and freeway - Property Id: 151962
Quaint 2BEDROOM 1BATHROOM. Hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. Blind window coverings . Kitchen includes a stove. One car garage and on site laundry facilities. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151962p Property Id 151962
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5124902)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
