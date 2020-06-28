All apartments in Torrance
3801 Artesia Blvd C

3801 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice apartment near shopping center and freeway - Property Id: 151962

Quaint 2BEDROOM 1BATHROOM. Hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. Blind window coverings . Kitchen includes a stove. One car garage and on site laundry facilities. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151962p
Property Id 151962

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Artesia Blvd C have any available units?
3801 Artesia Blvd C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Artesia Blvd C have?
Some of 3801 Artesia Blvd C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Artesia Blvd C currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Artesia Blvd C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Artesia Blvd C pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Artesia Blvd C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3801 Artesia Blvd C offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Artesia Blvd C offers parking.
Does 3801 Artesia Blvd C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Artesia Blvd C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Artesia Blvd C have a pool?
No, 3801 Artesia Blvd C does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Artesia Blvd C have accessible units?
No, 3801 Artesia Blvd C does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Artesia Blvd C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Artesia Blvd C does not have units with dishwashers.
