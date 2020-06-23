3730 Garnet St

Amenities
Sublease Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 94009
I have a Townhouse I'm looking for someone to sublease/take over my rent. Would prefer if you can rent in your name but if credit is a problem or eviction is a problem then we can discuss an alternative solution. My moving date is flexible but would prefer the 1st of February.
First and last month rent is required $2,650 monthly and $2,650 Deposit
Texting me first gets a faster response
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94009
Property Id 94009
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4618778)