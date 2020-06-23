Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3004 Oakwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3004 Oakwood Lane
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3004 Oakwood Lane
3004 Oakwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3004 Oakwood Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Family House in nice location,countery hill
South Torrance
Crenshaw Blv and. Rolling hill way
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/torrance-ca?lid=11776592
(RLNE4560157)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
3004 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3004 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 3004 Oakwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3004 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Oakwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Oakwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 3004 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Oakwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3004 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3004 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Oakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Similar Pages
Torrance 1 Bedrooms
Torrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with Balcony
Torrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Delthome
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles