Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

2652 Carson Street

2652 West Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2652 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Great Central Torrance location! Remodeled back unit of a duplex. New everything- kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, dual pane windows, lights, doors- everything! Send your kids to Torrance Schools without asking permission! Walking distance to Wilson Park, with it's great Farmer's Market, and the Del Amo Mall. Three freeways for you to choose from, 20 minutes to LAX, 10 minutes to the beach. Three bedrooms, one a master, interior laundry area, and two garage/carport spots. The kitchen has new dishwasher, stove and microwave, and cabinets. Just look at this beauty! Square footage of this unit is 1,217. Property does not have a yard, but there are several parks nearby. Call Eric Rook at 310-961-0030 or Landon Rook at 310-892-0170

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Carson Street have any available units?
2652 Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 Carson Street have?
Some of 2652 Carson Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2652 Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2652 Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2652 Carson Street offers parking.
Does 2652 Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Carson Street have a pool?
No, 2652 Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2652 Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 2652 Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2652 Carson Street has units with dishwashers.
