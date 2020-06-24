2652 Carson Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Great Central Torrance location! Remodeled back unit of a duplex. New everything- kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, dual pane windows, lights, doors- everything! Send your kids to Torrance Schools without asking permission! Walking distance to Wilson Park, with it's great Farmer's Market, and the Del Amo Mall. Three freeways for you to choose from, 20 minutes to LAX, 10 minutes to the beach. Three bedrooms, one a master, interior laundry area, and two garage/carport spots. The kitchen has new dishwasher, stove and microwave, and cabinets. Just look at this beauty! Square footage of this unit is 1,217. Property does not have a yard, but there are several parks nearby. Call Eric Rook at 310-961-0030 or Landon Rook at 310-892-0170