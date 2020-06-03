2595 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503 Torrance Windemere
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright end unit with AC. Lots upgrades for move in condition. Owner decided not to move in. Just getting ready for cleaning and touch up. More photos coming soon. Check previous sale mls# for reference of condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2595 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2595 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Plaza Del Amo isn't currently offering any rent specials.