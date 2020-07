Amenities

Beautifully updated 1 bedroom apartment in the quiet West Torrance neighborhood. With just over one mile to the beach and close to shopping centers, this apartment has a great location. This upstairs unit with downstairs carport offers two car tandem parking. The open floor plan and natural lighting showcase laminate wood flooring and double-pane windows throughout the home. Live in this great community at a great price.