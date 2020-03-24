All apartments in Torrance
121 Paseo De La Concha

121 Paseo De La Concha · (310) 259-6698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

121 Paseo De La Concha, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to one of the best Redondo Beach area locations on Paseo de la Concha! This ground floor unit is only a few steps to the sand at Redondo Beach and Miramar “Dolphin” Park! The ocean breezes and sound of the waves will soothe you no matter what time it is! This unit was recently remodeled and features new paint, Granite Counters, Custom Tile floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, quality Maple Cabinetry throughout, and much more. This property has 3 total parking spaces; 1 Garage parking space and 2 driveway parking Spaces (Yes - 3 total spaces). This property is also located across the street from the beach and 2 blocks from the Riviera Village with plenty of restaurants, markets, and all of the beach amenities, i.e running, swimming, biking, surfing, paddle board. Amenities include a Pool and Laundry room on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Paseo De La Concha have any available units?
121 Paseo De La Concha has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Paseo De La Concha have?
Some of 121 Paseo De La Concha's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Paseo De La Concha currently offering any rent specials?
121 Paseo De La Concha isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Paseo De La Concha pet-friendly?
No, 121 Paseo De La Concha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 121 Paseo De La Concha offer parking?
Yes, 121 Paseo De La Concha does offer parking.
Does 121 Paseo De La Concha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Paseo De La Concha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Paseo De La Concha have a pool?
Yes, 121 Paseo De La Concha has a pool.
Does 121 Paseo De La Concha have accessible units?
No, 121 Paseo De La Concha does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Paseo De La Concha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Paseo De La Concha has units with dishwashers.
