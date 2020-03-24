121 Paseo De La Concha

Amenities

Welcome to one of the best Redondo Beach area locations on Paseo de la Concha! This ground floor unit is only a few steps to the sand at Redondo Beach and Miramar “Dolphin” Park! The ocean breezes and sound of the waves will soothe you no matter what time it is! This unit was recently remodeled and features new paint, Granite Counters, Custom Tile floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, quality Maple Cabinetry throughout, and much more. This property has 3 total parking spaces; 1 Garage parking space and 2 driveway parking Spaces (Yes - 3 total spaces). This property is also located across the street from the beach and 2 blocks from the Riviera Village with plenty of restaurants, markets, and all of the beach amenities, i.e running, swimming, biking, surfing, paddle board. Amenities include a Pool and Laundry room on site.