3740 Malibu Vista Drive

Amenities
Get ready for one of the best ocean views around in Sunset Mesa,Malibu.This SINGLE STORY HOME is beautiful by day, with Catalina Island & the Pacific Coast/Queen's Necklace,Santa Monica Pier views.By night, romance awaits,watching city lights & the moonlit glow on the midnight-blue ocean.Remodeled- light & bright.3 bed,2 baths.2 bedrooms in front & share a remodeled bathroom.One bedroom has a slider out to the private front courtyard.The master bedroom is on the ocean side of the house offering a comfortable split floor plan.The kitchen has direct access to the 2 car garage for extra convenience-living room looks out to the ocean + private backyard-makes the perfect setting for entertaining or a quiet night for two.An orchid-filled atrium only adds to the ambience.One block south of Topanga for trips to the Valley,2 lights from Sunset & 15 minutes to Santa Monica.Near shopping & dining including Gladstone's. Out of the fire/flood area.Available now-Furnished,unfurnished or turnkey.