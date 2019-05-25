All apartments in Topanga
3740 Malibu Vista Drive

3740 Malibu Vista Drive
Location

3740 Malibu Vista Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Get ready for one of the best ocean views around in Sunset Mesa,Malibu.This SINGLE STORY HOME is beautiful by day, with Catalina Island & the Pacific Coast/Queen's Necklace,Santa Monica Pier views.By night, romance awaits,watching city lights & the moonlit glow on the midnight-blue ocean.Remodeled- light & bright.3 bed,2 baths.2 bedrooms in front & share a remodeled bathroom.One bedroom has a slider out to the private front courtyard.The master bedroom is on the ocean side of the house offering a comfortable split floor plan.The kitchen has direct access to the 2 car garage for extra convenience-living room looks out to the ocean + private backyard-makes the perfect setting for entertaining or a quiet night for two.An orchid-filled atrium only adds to the ambience.One block south of Topanga for trips to the Valley,2 lights from Sunset & 15 minutes to Santa Monica.Near shopping & dining including Gladstone's. Out of the fire/flood area.Available now-Furnished,unfurnished or turnkey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have any available units?
3740 Malibu Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have?
Some of 3740 Malibu Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Malibu Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Malibu Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Malibu Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Malibu Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 Malibu Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
