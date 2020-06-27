3058 Blazing Star Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

What an incredible opportunity to lease this great view property In the prestigious gated community of Eagleridge. This is not your standard lease property! Owner has moved and is leasing this remodeled and immaculate 5 bedroom (or 4 bedroom plus large Bonus Room) with one bedroom and remodeled bath downstairs. Large gourmet kitchen with island opens to the spacious family room with fireplace and mountain views out of nearly every window! Amazing master suite with 180 degree mountain views includes a two sided fireplace opening to the retreat. The master bath suite was completely remodeled with Caesarstone vanities with custom cabinetry, shower enclosure and soaking tub. Inside laundry room. Appliances include washer, dryer and refrigerator. Walk to the community, spa and playground. Just minutes from Lang Ranch shopping or a quick drive to Westlake Village shops and restaurants. This property is a 10+!