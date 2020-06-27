All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3058 Blazing Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3058 Blazing Star Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

3058 Blazing Star Drive

3058 Blazing Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3058 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
What an incredible opportunity to lease this great view property In the prestigious gated community of Eagleridge. This is not your standard lease property! Owner has moved and is leasing this remodeled and immaculate 5 bedroom (or 4 bedroom plus large Bonus Room) with one bedroom and remodeled bath downstairs. Large gourmet kitchen with island opens to the spacious family room with fireplace and mountain views out of nearly every window! Amazing master suite with 180 degree mountain views includes a two sided fireplace opening to the retreat. The master bath suite was completely remodeled with Caesarstone vanities with custom cabinetry, shower enclosure and soaking tub. Inside laundry room. Appliances include washer, dryer and refrigerator. Walk to the community, spa and playground. Just minutes from Lang Ranch shopping or a quick drive to Westlake Village shops and restaurants. This property is a 10+!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 Blazing Star Drive have any available units?
3058 Blazing Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3058 Blazing Star Drive have?
Some of 3058 Blazing Star Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 Blazing Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3058 Blazing Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 Blazing Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3058 Blazing Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3058 Blazing Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3058 Blazing Star Drive offers parking.
Does 3058 Blazing Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 Blazing Star Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 Blazing Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3058 Blazing Star Drive has a pool.
Does 3058 Blazing Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 3058 Blazing Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 Blazing Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 Blazing Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons