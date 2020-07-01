2542 Sirius Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and move in ready Thousand Oaks 4 + 2 single story home. Recently updated with wood-like vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in all bedrooms, smooth ceilings through out, freshly painted interior, new light fixtures, dual pane windows screens and blinds. Kitchen features freshly painted beautiful white cabinetry, new drawer/door pulls, white appliances, new counter-tops, breakfast bar and dining area. Large living room with Stone fireplace and new slider to the rear patio. 2 car garage with new roll-up door & possible RV access. Central heating and A/C. Conveniently located near Los Robles Hospital, Cal Lutheran University shopping and dining. Gardener included.