All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2542 Sirius Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2542 Sirius Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

2542 Sirius Street

2542 Sirius Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2542 Sirius Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and move in ready Thousand Oaks 4 + 2 single story home. Recently updated with wood-like vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in all bedrooms, smooth ceilings through out, freshly painted interior, new light fixtures, dual pane windows screens and blinds. Kitchen features freshly painted beautiful white cabinetry, new drawer/door pulls, white appliances, new counter-tops, breakfast bar and dining area. Large living room with Stone fireplace and new slider to the rear patio. 2 car garage with new roll-up door & possible RV access. Central heating and A/C. Conveniently located near Los Robles Hospital, Cal Lutheran University shopping and dining. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Sirius Street have any available units?
2542 Sirius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Sirius Street have?
Some of 2542 Sirius Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Sirius Street currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Sirius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Sirius Street pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Sirius Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2542 Sirius Street offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Sirius Street offers parking.
Does 2542 Sirius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Sirius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Sirius Street have a pool?
No, 2542 Sirius Street does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Sirius Street have accessible units?
No, 2542 Sirius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Sirius Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 Sirius Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons