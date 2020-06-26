All apartments in Thousand Oaks
20 Teasdale Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

20 Teasdale Street

20 Teasdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Teasdale Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Teasdale Street have any available units?
20 Teasdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Teasdale Street have?
Some of 20 Teasdale Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Teasdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Teasdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Teasdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Teasdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 20 Teasdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 Teasdale Street offers parking.
Does 20 Teasdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Teasdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Teasdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 20 Teasdale Street has a pool.
Does 20 Teasdale Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Teasdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Teasdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Teasdale Street has units with dishwashers.
