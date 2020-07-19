All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1679 Sweet Briar Place

1679 Sweet Briar Place · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Sweet Briar Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,775 sq ft Single Story. 2 car garage, A/C, Fully Furnished. upgraded interior including an eat-in kitchen w/granite counters, upgraded appliances incl. Viking oven/range, breakfast bar, large pantry area, skylights, recessed lighting. Spacious living room & fam. rm. areas with upgraded tile F/P. expanded master suite w/vaulted ceilings, skylight & 2 closets. master bath w/spa tub, large shower area & double sinks w/granite counters, recessed lighting & tile flooring. Hall bath has upgraded vanity & sink & tile flooring. Backyard w/covered patio, firepit, grass area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Sweet Briar Place have any available units?
1679 Sweet Briar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1679 Sweet Briar Place have?
Some of 1679 Sweet Briar Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 Sweet Briar Place currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Sweet Briar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Sweet Briar Place pet-friendly?
No, 1679 Sweet Briar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1679 Sweet Briar Place offer parking?
Yes, 1679 Sweet Briar Place offers parking.
Does 1679 Sweet Briar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1679 Sweet Briar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Sweet Briar Place have a pool?
No, 1679 Sweet Briar Place does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Sweet Briar Place have accessible units?
No, 1679 Sweet Briar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Sweet Briar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 Sweet Briar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
