1679 Sweet Briar Place

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,775 sq ft Single Story. 2 car garage, A/C, Fully Furnished. upgraded interior including an eat-in kitchen w/granite counters, upgraded appliances incl. Viking oven/range, breakfast bar, large pantry area, skylights, recessed lighting. Spacious living room & fam. rm. areas with upgraded tile F/P. expanded master suite w/vaulted ceilings, skylight & 2 closets. master bath w/spa tub, large shower area & double sinks w/granite counters, recessed lighting & tile flooring. Hall bath has upgraded vanity & sink & tile flooring. Backyard w/covered patio, firepit, grass area.