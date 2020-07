Amenities

granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing home. This great floorplan has a large yard, and rooms galore! With 5 beds, 4.5 baths and a bonus loft, this home has room for everyone. Amenities include granite counters, marble baths, designer tile and travertine floors. There's canyon views too. Close to the community pool and very private, this is the perfect home for the sophisticated tenant. Sorry, no pets. 2 car garage as 3rd car is being used storage by the landlord..