granite counters garage walk in closets pool

32466 Campo Drive Available 06/26/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Beautiful four bedroom home within a peaceful neighborhood. This home possesses many admirable features including a large bonus room on the second floor, vaulted ceilings in the entry, granite counter tops in the chefs kitchen, a 3 car garage with lots of room for storage, and a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite full bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including a large swimming pool, perfect for those hot summer months! This home is in a perfect location, within a couple miles to wonderful schools, parks, grocery stores, dining, shopping, and so much more! More information and photos coming soon. This home will be available shortly, call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Rent includes HOA dues.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



