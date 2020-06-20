All apartments in Temecula
32466 Campo Drive

32466 Campo Drive · (951) 345-4146
Location

32466 Campo Drive, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 32466 Campo Drive · Avail. Jun 26

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2960 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
32466 Campo Drive Available 06/26/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Beautiful four bedroom home within a peaceful neighborhood. This home possesses many admirable features including a large bonus room on the second floor, vaulted ceilings in the entry, granite counter tops in the chefs kitchen, a 3 car garage with lots of room for storage, and a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite full bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including a large swimming pool, perfect for those hot summer months! This home is in a perfect location, within a couple miles to wonderful schools, parks, grocery stores, dining, shopping, and so much more! More information and photos coming soon. This home will be available shortly, call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Rent includes HOA dues.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32466 Campo Drive have any available units?
32466 Campo Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 32466 Campo Drive have?
Some of 32466 Campo Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32466 Campo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32466 Campo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32466 Campo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32466 Campo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 32466 Campo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32466 Campo Drive does offer parking.
Does 32466 Campo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32466 Campo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32466 Campo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32466 Campo Drive has a pool.
Does 32466 Campo Drive have accessible units?
No, 32466 Campo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32466 Campo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32466 Campo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
