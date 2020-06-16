All apartments in Temecula
29574 Cara Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:32 AM

29574 Cara Way

29574 Cara Way · (951) 260-0711
Location

29574 Cara Way, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story. Walk passed the stairs and you will enter in the living room that connects to the kitchen and has back yard access. Down stairs you will also find a decent sized bedroom and guest bathroom across the way. The kitchen is quaint and includes white cabinets for storage, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room is located downstairs with a washer and dryer included. Going up the stairs you will find the large master bedroom that includes balcony access, and private bathroom The master bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with his and her sinks. Past the master bedroom you will find the guest bedroom and third bathroom. The upstairs guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. The back yard is completely fenced with a cemented patio and is low maintenance. The community includes a community pool, tennis courts and etc. Close to 15 freeway access and multiple shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29574 Cara Way have any available units?
29574 Cara Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 29574 Cara Way have?
Some of 29574 Cara Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29574 Cara Way currently offering any rent specials?
29574 Cara Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29574 Cara Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 29574 Cara Way is pet friendly.
Does 29574 Cara Way offer parking?
Yes, 29574 Cara Way does offer parking.
Does 29574 Cara Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29574 Cara Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29574 Cara Way have a pool?
Yes, 29574 Cara Way has a pool.
Does 29574 Cara Way have accessible units?
No, 29574 Cara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29574 Cara Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29574 Cara Way has units with dishwashers.
