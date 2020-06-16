29574 Cara Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story. Walk passed the stairs and you will enter in the living room that connects to the kitchen and has back yard access. Down stairs you will also find a decent sized bedroom and guest bathroom across the way. The kitchen is quaint and includes white cabinets for storage, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room is located downstairs with a washer and dryer included. Going up the stairs you will find the large master bedroom that includes balcony access, and private bathroom The master bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with his and her sinks. Past the master bedroom you will find the guest bedroom and third bathroom. The upstairs guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. The back yard is completely fenced with a cemented patio and is low maintenance. The community includes a community pool, tennis courts and etc. Close to 15 freeway access and multiple shopping centers.