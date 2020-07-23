All apartments in Sunnyvale
464 Bryan Avenue Unit E

464 Bryan Ave · (408) 917-0430
Location

464 Bryan Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Heritage District neighborhood in Sunnyvale.

The unit’s comfy interior features linoleum flooring, walk-in closet, and many windows that let in natural light. Its lovely kitchen equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. A vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has electric heating installed. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available. The exterior has a patio. There is uncovered assigned parking.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the house, though.

The tenant pays for electricity (PG&E), cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, trash, and sewage. Open to Section 8 applicants (but not a priority).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Walk Score: 86

Nearby parks: Martin Murphy Junior Park, Braley Park, and Sunnyvale Tennis Center.

Bus lines:
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile
ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.2 mile
55 Old Ironsides Station - De Anza College - 0.3 mile
53 Sunnyvale Transit Center - Santa Clara Transit Center - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
LTD A Limited A - 0.5 mile
Local Local - 0.5 mile
Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.5 mile
LTD B Limited B - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5936452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

