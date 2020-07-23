464 Bryan Avenue Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Heritage District neighborhood in Sunnyvale.



The unit’s comfy interior features linoleum flooring, walk-in closet, and many windows that let in natural light. Its lovely kitchen equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. A vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has electric heating installed. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available. The exterior has a patio. There is uncovered assigned parking.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the house, though.



The tenant pays for electricity (PG&E), cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, trash, and sewage. Open to Section 8 applicants (but not a priority).



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Walk Score: 86



Nearby parks: Martin Murphy Junior Park, Braley Park, and Sunnyvale Tennis Center.



Bus lines:

56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile

ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.2 mile

55 Old Ironsides Station - De Anza College - 0.3 mile

53 Sunnyvale Transit Center - Santa Clara Transit Center - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

LTD A Limited A - 0.5 mile

Local Local - 0.5 mile

Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.5 mile

LTD B Limited B - 0.5 mile



