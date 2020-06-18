10039 Canyontop Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful House with Panoramic Views, Garage & More! - Beautiful single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath house perched atop a hill with panoramic views! Located in a quiet neighborhood with access to Rancho San Diego community amenities including playgrounds, BBQ/Picnic area, clubhouses, tennis & basketball courts, two pools; one heated lap pool, one swimming pool and more!



*Unobstructed, panoramic views of Spring Valley and the mountains

*Centrally located with easy access to 94 & 125 freeways

*Paid membership and access to Rancho San Diego residential community amenities

*Near Monte Vista High & Highlands Elementary

*Central A/C & heat

*Upgraded Kitchen with beautiful Granite counters, high quality Bardon cabinetry, dual door fridge, built-in dual oven, flat top electric range, dishwasher & under cabinet microwave

*Spacious, open living room with gas fireplace & custom blinds

*Separate dining room with access to covered patio/deck area

*Extra large master bedroom with beautiful view, large custom closet & private bath

*Full size washer & dryer (inside garage)

*Low maintenance fenced yard with covered deck/patio great for entertaining

*2 car attached garage with remotes & extra storage

*Trash/recycling included

*No Pets

*Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers.

*1 year lease. Rent $2,595. Deposit $2,600. Renters Insurance Required.



10039 Canyontop St. Spring Valley 91977

Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/eHfLsKajAVE



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



No Pets Allowed



