Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
10039 Canyontop Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

10039 Canyontop Street

10039 Canyontop Street · No Longer Available
Location

10039 Canyontop Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful House with Panoramic Views, Garage & More! - Beautiful single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath house perched atop a hill with panoramic views! Located in a quiet neighborhood with access to Rancho San Diego community amenities including playgrounds, BBQ/Picnic area, clubhouses, tennis & basketball courts, two pools; one heated lap pool, one swimming pool and more!

*Unobstructed, panoramic views of Spring Valley and the mountains
*Centrally located with easy access to 94 & 125 freeways
*Paid membership and access to Rancho San Diego residential community amenities
*Near Monte Vista High & Highlands Elementary
*Central A/C & heat
*Upgraded Kitchen with beautiful Granite counters, high quality Bardon cabinetry, dual door fridge, built-in dual oven, flat top electric range, dishwasher & under cabinet microwave
*Spacious, open living room with gas fireplace & custom blinds
*Separate dining room with access to covered patio/deck area
*Extra large master bedroom with beautiful view, large custom closet & private bath
*Full size washer & dryer (inside garage)
*Low maintenance fenced yard with covered deck/patio great for entertaining
*2 car attached garage with remotes & extra storage
*Trash/recycling included
*No Pets
*Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers.
*1 year lease. Rent $2,595. Deposit $2,600. Renters Insurance Required.

10039 Canyontop St. Spring Valley 91977
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/eHfLsKajAVE

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 Canyontop Street have any available units?
10039 Canyontop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10039 Canyontop Street have?
Some of 10039 Canyontop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10039 Canyontop Street currently offering any rent specials?
10039 Canyontop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 Canyontop Street pet-friendly?
No, 10039 Canyontop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 10039 Canyontop Street offer parking?
Yes, 10039 Canyontop Street offers parking.
Does 10039 Canyontop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10039 Canyontop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 Canyontop Street have a pool?
Yes, 10039 Canyontop Street has a pool.
Does 10039 Canyontop Street have accessible units?
No, 10039 Canyontop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 Canyontop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10039 Canyontop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10039 Canyontop Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10039 Canyontop Street has units with air conditioning.
