Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub accessible cc payments online portal

Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, our fully renovated apartments include premium features such as stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a custom backsplash. Perched atop a ridge with breathtaking views of Sweetwater Reservoir, Skyline is just minutes from Bonita and provides easy access to Hwy 125, Hwy 54, and Hwy 97. Call us today at Skyline and find the lifestyle you're looking for in Spring Valley, CA!