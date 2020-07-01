All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 PM

Skyline

8513 Paradise Valley Rd · (619) 377-7201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA 91977
La Presa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 250 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyline.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
cc payments
online portal
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, our fully renovated apartments include premium features such as stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a custom backsplash. Perched atop a ridge with breathtaking views of Sweetwater Reservoir, Skyline is just minutes from Bonita and provides easy access to Hwy 125, Hwy 54, and Hwy 97. Call us today at Skyline and find the lifestyle you're looking for in Spring Valley, CA!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $700 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, exotic
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: assigned parking, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skyline have any available units?
Skyline has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Skyline have?
Some of Skyline's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
Skyline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skyline pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyline is pet friendly.
Does Skyline offer parking?
Yes, Skyline offers parking.
Does Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skyline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyline have a pool?
Yes, Skyline has a pool.
Does Skyline have accessible units?
Yes, Skyline has accessible units.
Does Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyline has units with dishwashers.
Does Skyline have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Skyline has units with air conditioning.
