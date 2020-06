Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage. Remodeled patio! Walk to Flower Hill Mall, Whole Foods and Del Mar Racetrack. Minutes to the beach and the beautiful village of Del Mar. The complex features 2 pools and 2 spas.