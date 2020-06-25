804 Ocean Surf

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Centrally located just steps from the Del Mar Race Track, very spacious townhome is ready for you. Has everything, spacious living room with fireplace, large private balcony. Dining room seats 6 comfortably. Kitchen is fully equipped & has a small eating table. Full sized washer & dryer+ half bath complete the comfort of the living area. 2 huge master suites, king in one& 2 twins in the other. Plenty of closet space and privacy. Call agt 8587553190 Carport for 2 cars. Walk to beach, restaurants, shops