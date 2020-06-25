All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

804 Ocean Surf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Ocean Surf Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Centrally located just steps from the Del Mar Race Track, very spacious townhome is ready for you. Has everything, spacious living room with fireplace, large private balcony. Dining room seats 6 comfortably. Kitchen is fully equipped & has a small eating table. Full sized washer & dryer+ half bath complete the comfort of the living area. 2 huge master suites, king in one& 2 twins in the other. Plenty of closet space and privacy. Call agt 8587553190 Carport for 2 cars. Walk to beach, restaurants, shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Ocean Surf have any available units?
804 Ocean Surf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 804 Ocean Surf have?
Some of 804 Ocean Surf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Ocean Surf currently offering any rent specials?
804 Ocean Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Ocean Surf pet-friendly?
No, 804 Ocean Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 804 Ocean Surf offer parking?
Yes, 804 Ocean Surf offers parking.
Does 804 Ocean Surf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Ocean Surf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Ocean Surf have a pool?
Yes, 804 Ocean Surf has a pool.
Does 804 Ocean Surf have accessible units?
No, 804 Ocean Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Ocean Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Ocean Surf has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Ocean Surf have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Ocean Surf does not have units with air conditioning.
