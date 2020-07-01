All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

650 S Cedros

650 South Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

650 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern Coastal Home in the Heart of the Cedros Design District! - Welcome to your beautifully remodeled 3bdr/2bth home in the best location Solana Beach has to offer! This home is walking distance to the Beach, the Cedros Design District, multiple coffee shops, retails locations and much more!

The interior of this home has been remodeled with new wood flooring, stone counter tops, new cabinetry and shelving throughout, custom closets and doors, an awesome SMEG refrigerator, top of the line laundry equipment, new air conditioning and so much more!

The exterior of the home has all new landscaping with a grass area and vibrant plants throughout the front and backyards. The side yards have new gates and fencing along with an awesome exterior custom shower to wash off after beach days!

This is the best home west of the 5 freeway and will not last long!

Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $6,250
Parking: (2) car garage with additional driveway parking
Lease Duration: 6 months
Deposit: $4,000
Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable & Internet, Trash Pickup
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape

KEY FEATURES:

Quartz Counter-tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wood Flooring Throughout
Built In Cushioned Window Seat
(2) Car Garage
Open Front/Backyard
Lots of Storage Space
Great Natural Lighting Throughout
Custom Built In Desk Nook
New Top Of The Line Laundry Equipment
Exterior Custom Shower
Nest AC/Heat Thermostat

SURROUNDING AREA

Cedros Design District, Cedros Collective, Solana Beach Farmers Market, Restaurants, Boutiques and Bars all within walking distance

Call now for a showing (619) 992-3255 or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/

**Renters Insurance will be required**
**Pets are welcome**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3532223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

