650 S Cedros

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities accessible coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage internet access pet friendly

Modern Coastal Home in the Heart of the Cedros Design District! - Welcome to your beautifully remodeled 3bdr/2bth home in the best location Solana Beach has to offer! This home is walking distance to the Beach, the Cedros Design District, multiple coffee shops, retails locations and much more!



The interior of this home has been remodeled with new wood flooring, stone counter tops, new cabinetry and shelving throughout, custom closets and doors, an awesome SMEG refrigerator, top of the line laundry equipment, new air conditioning and so much more!



The exterior of the home has all new landscaping with a grass area and vibrant plants throughout the front and backyards. The side yards have new gates and fencing along with an awesome exterior custom shower to wash off after beach days!



This is the best home west of the 5 freeway and will not last long!



Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $6,250

Parking: (2) car garage with additional driveway parking

Lease Duration: 6 months

Deposit: $4,000

Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable & Internet, Trash Pickup

Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape



KEY FEATURES:



Quartz Counter-tops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Wood Flooring Throughout

Built In Cushioned Window Seat

(2) Car Garage

Open Front/Backyard

Lots of Storage Space

Great Natural Lighting Throughout

Custom Built In Desk Nook

New Top Of The Line Laundry Equipment

Exterior Custom Shower

Nest AC/Heat Thermostat



SURROUNDING AREA



Cedros Design District, Cedros Collective, Solana Beach Farmers Market, Restaurants, Boutiques and Bars all within walking distance



Call now for a showing (619) 992-3255 or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/



**Renters Insurance will be required**

**Pets are welcome**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Cats Allowed



