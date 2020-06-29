640 W Solana Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this Beautifully remodeled Condo overlooking Del Mar Race Track. Walk to the Racetrack, Beach & Cedros. 2 bedrooms w/King Bed in Master, Great Room with Ocean View, Upscale Kitchen, 2 custom bathrooms feature European jetted tub in master & walk-in shower with rain head/hand held/body jets in 2nd bath. New Laminate Wood Floors, Cabinets, Fresh Paint & Crown Moulding throughout. Pool & clubhouse included. Available fully furnished for short term rental. HOA does not allow pets.