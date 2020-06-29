All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 640 W Solana Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
640 W Solana Circle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

640 W Solana Circle

640 West Solana Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

640 West Solana Circle, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this Beautifully remodeled Condo overlooking Del Mar Race Track. Walk to the Racetrack, Beach & Cedros. 2 bedrooms w/King Bed in Master, Great Room with Ocean View, Upscale Kitchen, 2 custom bathrooms feature European jetted tub in master & walk-in shower with rain head/hand held/body jets in 2nd bath. New Laminate Wood Floors, Cabinets, Fresh Paint & Crown Moulding throughout. Pool & clubhouse included. Available fully furnished for short term rental. HOA does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 W Solana Circle have any available units?
640 W Solana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 640 W Solana Circle have?
Some of 640 W Solana Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 W Solana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
640 W Solana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 W Solana Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 W Solana Circle is pet friendly.
Does 640 W Solana Circle offer parking?
No, 640 W Solana Circle does not offer parking.
Does 640 W Solana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 W Solana Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 W Solana Circle have a pool?
Yes, 640 W Solana Circle has a pool.
Does 640 W Solana Circle have accessible units?
No, 640 W Solana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 640 W Solana Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 W Solana Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 W Solana Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 W Solana Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College