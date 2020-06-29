640 W Solana Circle

Amenities
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this Beautifully remodeled Condo overlooking Del Mar Race Track. Walk to the Racetrack, Beach & Cedros. 2 bedrooms w/King Bed in Master, Great Room with Ocean View, Upscale Kitchen, 2 custom bathrooms feature European jetted tub in master & walk-in shower with rain head/hand held/body jets in 2nd bath. New Laminate Wood Floors, Cabinets, Fresh Paint & Crown Moulding throughout. Pool & clubhouse included. Available fully furnished for short term rental. HOA does not allow pets.