548 Via De La Valle Unit D

Amenities
Upscale Remodel in the Triple Crown Del Mar - This stylish condo was recently updated and is waiting for you to make it home! Upgrades included hardwood-like flooring throughout the entire living area, kitchen, bedroom, and bath. The kitchen is like new with stainless appliances, ample counter space, subway tile backslash, and large under-mount sink. You'll see the subway tile theme continued in the master bath that offers dual sinks, large walk-in shower, and plenty of room for storage. The unit also includes a washer/dryer, 1 car garage, and two patios.
Located within walking distance to the Del Mar racetrack, the beach, Cedros Design District, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to the 5 freeway and Solana Beach train station.
Terms:
1 Year minimum Lease
Move-In Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Mo Rent
Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable/phone.
Water & Trash Pick Up Included
Pet Policy: No pets allowed
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *
(RLNE4488632)