Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

548 Via De La Valle Unit D

548 Via De La Valle · No Longer Available
Location

548 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upscale Remodel in the Triple Crown Del Mar - This stylish condo was recently updated and is waiting for you to make it home! Upgrades included hardwood-like flooring throughout the entire living area, kitchen, bedroom, and bath. The kitchen is like new with stainless appliances, ample counter space, subway tile backslash, and large under-mount sink. You'll see the subway tile theme continued in the master bath that offers dual sinks, large walk-in shower, and plenty of room for storage. The unit also includes a washer/dryer, 1 car garage, and two patios.

Located within walking distance to the Del Mar racetrack, the beach, Cedros Design District, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to the 5 freeway and Solana Beach train station.

Terms:
1 Year minimum Lease
Move-In Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Mo Rent
Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable/phone.
Water & Trash Pick Up Included
Pet Policy: No pets allowed

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4488632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have any available units?
548 Via De La Valle Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have?
Some of 548 Via De La Valle Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Via De La Valle Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
548 Via De La Valle Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Via De La Valle Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D offers parking.
Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D has a pool.
Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have accessible units?
No, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Via De La Valle Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 Via De La Valle Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
