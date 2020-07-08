All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 447 E Cliff Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
447 E Cliff Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

447 E Cliff Dr

447 East Cliff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

447 East Cliff Street, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Solana Beach, a true work of art, total privacy, stunning panoramic white water views, lovely wide blue water views, watch sunset melt into the horizon bringing tears to your eyes, newer construction with finest quality fixtures/stones/amenities, garage, plenty of storage, walk to Cedros Design District/the beach at Fletcher Cove/101 restaurants & shops, one of the best Solana Beach neighborhoods, landlord is very proud of his creation, has preference for long term tenant. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 E Cliff Dr have any available units?
447 E Cliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 447 E Cliff Dr have?
Some of 447 E Cliff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 E Cliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
447 E Cliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 E Cliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 447 E Cliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 447 E Cliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 447 E Cliff Dr offers parking.
Does 447 E Cliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 E Cliff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 E Cliff Dr have a pool?
No, 447 E Cliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 447 E Cliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 447 E Cliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 447 E Cliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 E Cliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 E Cliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 E Cliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College