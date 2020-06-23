436 S. Nardo Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Charming Home in Solana Beach - Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of this highly desirable neighborhood of Solana Beach in this charming home; West of Interstate 5! The home features one bedroom + loft, one bath, home office, dining room, and a spacious backyard with a lap pool, spa, vegetable garden and mature fruit trees. The entry foyer opens in one direction to a living room with vaulted ceiling, built-in media center and a fireplace; and in the other direction to a dining room and kitchen with French doors that open onto a spacious deck.



The living room includes an area for a small dining table with a view of the media center, an adjoining home office and ship-style stairs leading to a loft overlooking the living room that can be used as guest sleeping, workout or quiet retreat space. The kitchen features modern appliances, granite counter-tops, greenhouse window and a bar-stool height peninsula separating the kitchen and dining room. The dining room opens onto a large raised deck with a covered spa that overlooks the backyard. The bedroom features a mirrored closet and a built-in dresser. The newly remodeled bathroom includes a dual vanity, water closet and a generous glass-enclosed shower.



The backyard features a 25-meter lap pool, covered seating area and vegetable garden consisting of 8 large raised beds surrounded by mature landscaping, providing a private and quiet outdoor space. Other features of the home include carpet and tile throughout, recessed and track lighting in the main living areas and window treatments. Furniture pictured is the owner's and can be removed prior to tenancy.The owner is willing to discuss inclusion of some of the existing furnishings.The home will be managed by the property owner who lives onsite in a separate building. The backyard space and laundry in the garage will be shared between the tenant and the owner. Parking for up to 4 cars is available in the driveway. Landscape and pool maintenance is included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets considered, with restrictions.



The property is situated within easy walking distance of the shops, galleries and restaurants of the Cedros Design District, Solana Beach train station and beach access at Fletcher Cove. The property is situated in the highly acclaimed Solana Beach Unified School District (Skyline Elementary, Earl Warren Middle School, Torrey Pines High School).



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:

1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.

- OR -

Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/436-s-nardo-ave?p=TenantTurner

2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent

2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".

3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.

4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.

5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.

6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).

7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.



RENTAL CRITERIA:

1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.

2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.

3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.

4. No co-signers will be accepted.

5. Renters insurance is also required.

6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.

7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480

General Information: (858) 792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE4652209)