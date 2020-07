Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Available for lease February 1st! Location and Views! This 2/2 condo has spectacular ocean and racetrack views. Kitchen has stainless appliances and upgraded bathrooms. Newly installed washer/dryer in unit. 2-assigned covered parking spaces. Brand new laminate flooring & new cozy fireplace! Close to beach, restaurants and located in a great school district! Photos coming soon