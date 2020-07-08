122 S Rios

Amenities

Charming Spanish style detached home located close to the Cedros Design District, the Pacific Ocean and Fletcher’s Cove. You can enjoy the ocean view and beautiful sunsets from the living area or on one of the two private backyard sitting decks. You are in walking distance to shopping, restaurants and live entertainment. Enjoy the spacious private back yard and deck. This home is fully furnished and ready to move in. The rent includes all utilities, water, cable, high speed internet and a gardener.