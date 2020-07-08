All apartments in Solana Beach
122 S Rios
122 S Rios

122 South Rios Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 South Rios Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming Spanish style detached home located close to the Cedros Design District, the Pacific Ocean and Fletcher’s Cove. You can enjoy the ocean view and beautiful sunsets from the living area or on one of the two private backyard sitting decks. You are in walking distance to shopping, restaurants and live entertainment. Enjoy the spacious private back yard and deck. This home is fully furnished and ready to move in. The rent includes all utilities, water, cable, high speed internet and a gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S Rios have any available units?
122 S Rios doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 122 S Rios have?
Some of 122 S Rios's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Rios currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Rios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S Rios pet-friendly?
No, 122 S Rios is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 122 S Rios offer parking?
Yes, 122 S Rios offers parking.
Does 122 S Rios have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S Rios offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S Rios have a pool?
No, 122 S Rios does not have a pool.
Does 122 S Rios have accessible units?
No, 122 S Rios does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S Rios have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S Rios has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 S Rios have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 S Rios does not have units with air conditioning.

