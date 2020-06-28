1006 Santa Helena Park Ct

1006 Santa Helena Park Court, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Solana Beach
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Newly remodeled and upgraded home located on the 5th green of the Lomas Santa Fe Golf Course. The wonderful views include a beautiful pond and fountain. Just minutes away from the beach and tons of shopping and dining options! The home itself features a large living room with 20 foot vaulted ceiling and large windows aplenty overlooking the golf course and pond. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. New Travertine floors throughout the downstair
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
