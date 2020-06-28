All apartments in Solana Beach
1006 Santa Helena Park Ct

1006 Santa Helena Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Santa Helena Park Court, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled and upgraded home located on the 5th green of the Lomas Santa Fe Golf Course. The wonderful views include a beautiful pond and fountain. Just minutes away from the beach and tons of shopping and dining options! The home itself features a large living room with 20 foot vaulted ceiling and large windows aplenty overlooking the golf course and pond. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. New Travertine floors throughout the downstair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have any available units?
1006 Santa Helena Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have?
Some of 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Santa Helena Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct offer parking?
No, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct has a pool.
Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Santa Helena Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
