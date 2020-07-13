All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like Sage Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
Sage Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Sage Creek

1910 Yosemite Ave · (805) 210-8562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205B · Avail. Aug 26

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 207B · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101D · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sage Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
playground
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Simi Valley, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Simi Valley, with easy access to Yosemite Ave and Los Angeles Ave, Sage Creek Apartment Homes is just minutes away from Katherine Elementary School, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Los Angeles has to offer.

Sage Creek provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a fitness center, swimming pool, and community BBQ.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Los Angeles. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to e

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sage Creek have any available units?
Sage Creek has 3 units available starting at $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Sage Creek have?
Some of Sage Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sage Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Sage Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sage Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Sage Creek is pet friendly.
Does Sage Creek offer parking?
Yes, Sage Creek offers parking.
Does Sage Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sage Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sage Creek have a pool?
Yes, Sage Creek has a pool.
Does Sage Creek have accessible units?
No, Sage Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Sage Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sage Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sage Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconySimi Valley Apartments with Pool
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity