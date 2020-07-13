Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets oven Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly playground

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Simi Valley, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Simi Valley, with easy access to Yosemite Ave and Los Angeles Ave, Sage Creek Apartment Homes is just minutes away from Katherine Elementary School, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Los Angeles has to offer.



Sage Creek provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a fitness center, swimming pool, and community BBQ.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Los Angeles. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to e