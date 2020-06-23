868 Devon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Really Nice Manor Gate home located on a quiet culdesac and offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1640 sq.ft. which includes a permitted sunroom - perfect for playroom or office. Remodeled, open kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets,fireplace in the living room, Updated bathrooms, New carpeting and woodlike floors. Two car attached garage and partially enclosed laundry room w/utility sink & cabinets.. Private yard has grassy area, fruit trees and good size paved side yard. Oversized concrete driveway.