Simi Valley, CA
868 Devon Court
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

868 Devon Court

868 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Location

868 Devon Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Really Nice Manor Gate home located on a quiet culdesac and offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1640 sq.ft. which includes a permitted sunroom - perfect for playroom or office. Remodeled, open kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets,fireplace in the living room, Updated bathrooms, New carpeting and woodlike floors. Two car attached garage and partially enclosed laundry room w/utility sink & cabinets.. Private yard has grassy area, fruit trees and good size paved side yard. Oversized concrete driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Devon Court have any available units?
868 Devon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 868 Devon Court have?
Some of 868 Devon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Devon Court currently offering any rent specials?
868 Devon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Devon Court pet-friendly?
No, 868 Devon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 868 Devon Court offer parking?
Yes, 868 Devon Court offers parking.
Does 868 Devon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Devon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Devon Court have a pool?
No, 868 Devon Court does not have a pool.
Does 868 Devon Court have accessible units?
No, 868 Devon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Devon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 Devon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 868 Devon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 Devon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
