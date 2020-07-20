All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 5977 Nelda St. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
5977 Nelda St. #1
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

5977 Nelda St. #1

5977 Nelda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5977 Nelda Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 2+1 condo w/parking, central air, water + trash paid! (5977 Nelda) - Single-story Simi Valley condo available for lease! Amenities include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 800 SQF of space; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel stove/oven included; central heat + air; community laundry; community pool; lots of greenbelts; shared garage + 1 assigned parking space; water + trash paid; close to park, shopping, dining, transportation + so much more; small dogs (20lbs or less) considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4820998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5977 Nelda St. #1 have any available units?
5977 Nelda St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5977 Nelda St. #1 have?
Some of 5977 Nelda St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5977 Nelda St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5977 Nelda St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5977 Nelda St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5977 Nelda St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 5977 Nelda St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5977 Nelda St. #1 offers parking.
Does 5977 Nelda St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5977 Nelda St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5977 Nelda St. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 5977 Nelda St. #1 has a pool.
Does 5977 Nelda St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 5977 Nelda St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5977 Nelda St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5977 Nelda St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts