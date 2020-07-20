5977 Nelda St. #1

Amenities

Upgraded 2+1 condo w/parking, central air, water + trash paid! (5977 Nelda) - Single-story Simi Valley condo available for lease! Amenities include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 800 SQF of space; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel stove/oven included; central heat + air; community laundry; community pool; lots of greenbelts; shared garage + 1 assigned parking space; water + trash paid; close to park, shopping, dining, transportation + so much more; small dogs (20lbs or less) considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4820998)