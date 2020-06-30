All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
531 Granite Hills Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

531 Granite Hills Street

531 Granite Hills Street · No Longer Available
Simi Valley
Location

531 Granite Hills Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

granite counters
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
pool
This is an incredible 5 bedroom and 3 bath pool home. The living room is breath taking and adjoins the formal dining room. The kitchen has granite counters, built-in microwave double oven, and large island. One bedroom and bath downstairs and 4 upstairs. Stone flooring downstairs and carpeting in the bedrooms. Large family room leads to a lovely sun-room. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and is perfect for entertaining. The pool is amazing and inviting. Landscaping and pool serviceare included. Don't wait...this one will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Granite Hills Street have any available units?
531 Granite Hills Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Granite Hills Street have?
Some of 531 Granite Hills Street's amenities include granite counters, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Granite Hills Street currently offering any rent specials?
531 Granite Hills Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Granite Hills Street pet-friendly?
No, 531 Granite Hills Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 531 Granite Hills Street offer parking?
No, 531 Granite Hills Street does not offer parking.
Does 531 Granite Hills Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Granite Hills Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Granite Hills Street have a pool?
Yes, 531 Granite Hills Street has a pool.
Does 531 Granite Hills Street have accessible units?
No, 531 Granite Hills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Granite Hills Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Granite Hills Street does not have units with dishwashers.

