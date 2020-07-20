Rent Calculator
All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 510 Sonata Way.
Simi Valley, CA
/
510 Sonata Way
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM
1 of 16
510 Sonata Way
510 Sonata Way
No Longer Available
Location
510 Sonata Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sally Varga805 506-5475sallyvarga@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 Sonata Way have any available units?
510 Sonata Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
Is 510 Sonata Way currently offering any rent specials?
510 Sonata Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Sonata Way pet-friendly?
No, 510 Sonata Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 510 Sonata Way offer parking?
No, 510 Sonata Way does not offer parking.
Does 510 Sonata Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Sonata Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Sonata Way have a pool?
No, 510 Sonata Way does not have a pool.
Does 510 Sonata Way have accessible units?
No, 510 Sonata Way does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Sonata Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Sonata Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Sonata Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Sonata Way does not have units with air conditioning.
