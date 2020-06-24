Amenities

468 SHELBURNE LANE #C Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2BED/2BATH CONDO - Beautiful and spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in Wood Ranch. Desirable area next to the golf course, schools, and parks. The second level condo offers large living spaces with remodeled kitchen and baths. Kitchen appliances include Stove, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry area conveniently located inside the unit. Laminate flooring in the kitchen. Attached two-car garage. Cats okay.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



No Dogs Allowed



