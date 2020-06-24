All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
468 SHELBURNE LANE #C
468 SHELBURNE LANE #C

468 Shelburne Ln · No Longer Available
Location

468 Shelburne Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
468 SHELBURNE LANE #C Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2BED/2BATH CONDO - Beautiful and spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in Wood Ranch. Desirable area next to the golf course, schools, and parks. The second level condo offers large living spaces with remodeled kitchen and baths. Kitchen appliances include Stove, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry area conveniently located inside the unit. Laminate flooring in the kitchen. Attached two-car garage. Cats okay.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3540843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C have any available units?
468 SHELBURNE LANE #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C have?
Some of 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C currently offering any rent specials?
468 SHELBURNE LANE #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C is pet friendly.
Does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C offer parking?
Yes, 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C offers parking.
Does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C have a pool?
Yes, 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C has a pool.
Does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C have accessible units?
No, 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C does not have accessible units.
Does 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 SHELBURNE LANE #C has units with dishwashers.

