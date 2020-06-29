3435 Waco Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Spacious House - 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms in Simi Valley ! - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFznEXb_bSc
A beautiful 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood.
Gorgeous yard with landscaping.
Amenities include: kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counters, cooktop, recent sink and faucet, refrigerator, dishwasher, central AC/heat, fireplace, laundry room with washer & dryer included, wood and tile floors, plenty of storage space, and a large 2-car garage.
A must see!!
This is a one of a kind unit that will not stay around for long!
This has been priced to move!
Rent $ 2,950 / month
Security Deposit $ 2,950
Application Fee is $35 per adult applicant
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
(RLNE1845913)