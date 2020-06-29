All apartments in Simi Valley
3435 Waco Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3435 Waco Ave

3435 Waco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Waco Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Spacious House - 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms in Simi Valley ! - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFznEXb_bSc

A beautiful 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood.
Gorgeous yard with landscaping.
Amenities include: kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counters, cooktop, recent sink and faucet, refrigerator, dishwasher, central AC/heat, fireplace, laundry room with washer & dryer included, wood and tile floors, plenty of storage space, and a large 2-car garage.
A must see!!
This is a one of a kind unit that will not stay around for long!
This has been priced to move!

Rent $ 2,950 / month
Security Deposit $ 2,950
Application Fee is $35 per adult applicant
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

(RLNE1845913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Waco Ave have any available units?
3435 Waco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Waco Ave have?
Some of 3435 Waco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Waco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Waco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Waco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Waco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave offers parking.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have a pool?
No, 3435 Waco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have accessible units?
No, 3435 Waco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave has units with dishwashers.

