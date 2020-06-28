All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3289 Box Elder Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3289 Box Elder Court
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

3289 Box Elder Court

3289 Box Elder Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3289 Box Elder Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful move-in ready home! This Madison County 2-story home, is located in a desirable cul-de-sac. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms plus a bonus room downstairs. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling, family room with fireplace and open layout to kitchen where you will find upgraded quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar/eating area and lots of cabinet space. Recessed lighting throughout this home. Spacious master suite, walk-in closet, dual sinks with separate large bath tub and shower. Backyard features covered patio, large grassy area and built in bbq.
*Not pictured: upstairs bathrooms recently remodeled with wood-like tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3289 Box Elder Court have any available units?
3289 Box Elder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3289 Box Elder Court have?
Some of 3289 Box Elder Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3289 Box Elder Court currently offering any rent specials?
3289 Box Elder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3289 Box Elder Court pet-friendly?
No, 3289 Box Elder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3289 Box Elder Court offer parking?
No, 3289 Box Elder Court does not offer parking.
Does 3289 Box Elder Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3289 Box Elder Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3289 Box Elder Court have a pool?
No, 3289 Box Elder Court does not have a pool.
Does 3289 Box Elder Court have accessible units?
No, 3289 Box Elder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3289 Box Elder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3289 Box Elder Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts