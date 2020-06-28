3289 Box Elder Court

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful move-in ready home! This Madison County 2-story home, is located in a desirable cul-de-sac. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms plus a bonus room downstairs. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling, family room with fireplace and open layout to kitchen where you will find upgraded quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar/eating area and lots of cabinet space. Recessed lighting throughout this home. Spacious master suite, walk-in closet, dual sinks with separate large bath tub and shower. Backyard features covered patio, large grassy area and built in bbq.

*Not pictured: upstairs bathrooms recently remodeled with wood-like tile.