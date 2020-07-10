2944 Royal Ave

Amenities
Sweet Two Level Simi Valley Home This attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,565 sq ft Simi Valley house needs little introduction. The kitchen boasts caesarstone counter tops and island, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan. Featuring hardwood floors downstairs, conveniently attached 2-car garage, large en-suite master bathroom with walk-in closet, youll feel right at home. Located close to local schools, shopping and freeway access, this home will rent fast. Call us to book your viewing and come see for yourself!