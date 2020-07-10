2944 Royal Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Description



Sweet Two Level Simi Valley Home This attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,565 sq ft Simi Valley house needs little introduction. The kitchen boasts caesarstone counter tops and island, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan. Featuring hardwood floors downstairs, conveniently attached 2-car garage, large en-suite master bathroom with walk-in closet, youll feel right at home. Located close to local schools, shopping and freeway access, this home will rent fast. Call us to book your viewing and come see for yourself!