Simi Valley, CA
2944 Royal Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2944 Royal Ave

2944 Royal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2944 Royal Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Sweet Two Level Simi Valley Home This attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,565 sq ft Simi Valley house needs little introduction. The kitchen boasts caesarstone counter tops and island, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan. Featuring hardwood floors downstairs, conveniently attached 2-car garage, large en-suite master bathroom with walk-in closet, youll feel right at home. Located close to local schools, shopping and freeway access, this home will rent fast. Call us to book your viewing and come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Royal Ave have any available units?
2944 Royal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Royal Ave have?
Some of 2944 Royal Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Royal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Royal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Royal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Royal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2944 Royal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Royal Ave offers parking.
Does 2944 Royal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Royal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Royal Ave have a pool?
No, 2944 Royal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Royal Ave have accessible units?
No, 2944 Royal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Royal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Royal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

