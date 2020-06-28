All apartments in Simi Valley
293 Sequoia Avenue
293 Sequoia Avenue

293 Sequoia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

293 Sequoia Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Call Gregg Bruno at (805) 795-8160 for a private showing...Come see this nearly new Arbor Heights home in the foothills of Simi Valley. With a lovely view of Simi Valley and the surrounding hills, you can relax in the back yard, or hike the local trails. Only three years old this home offers the features that discerning buyers are looking for in todays market. The upgraded kitchen features a full subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, and a huge island perfect forentertaining. The open floorplan encompasses the living room with built in sound, kitchen and dining area with access to the covered patio and rear yard. Downstairs you will find a bedroom and full bath. Head upstairs to the spacious loft/family room and spread out. Watch the sunset from the generous master suite. The master bath features a separate tub and glass enclosed shower as well as a carerra marble backsplash and a fully outfitted walk in closet. The home boasts plantation shutters throughout, crown moulding, ''smart'' home entry and locks. ''Owned'' solar panels, and many additional upgrades. Put this one on your ''short list'' of homes to see in Simi Valley...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Sequoia Avenue have any available units?
293 Sequoia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 Sequoia Avenue have?
Some of 293 Sequoia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Sequoia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
293 Sequoia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Sequoia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 293 Sequoia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 293 Sequoia Avenue offer parking?
No, 293 Sequoia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 293 Sequoia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Sequoia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Sequoia Avenue have a pool?
No, 293 Sequoia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 293 Sequoia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 293 Sequoia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Sequoia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Sequoia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
