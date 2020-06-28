293 Sequoia Avenue

Amenities

Call Gregg Bruno at (805) 795-8160 for a private showing...Come see this nearly new Arbor Heights home in the foothills of Simi Valley. With a lovely view of Simi Valley and the surrounding hills, you can relax in the back yard, or hike the local trails. Only three years old this home offers the features that discerning buyers are looking for in todays market. The upgraded kitchen features a full subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, and a huge island perfect forentertaining. The open floorplan encompasses the living room with built in sound, kitchen and dining area with access to the covered patio and rear yard. Downstairs you will find a bedroom and full bath. Head upstairs to the spacious loft/family room and spread out. Watch the sunset from the generous master suite. The master bath features a separate tub and glass enclosed shower as well as a carerra marble backsplash and a fully outfitted walk in closet. The home boasts plantation shutters throughout, crown moulding, ''smart'' home entry and locks. ''Owned'' solar panels, and many additional upgrades. Put this one on your ''short list'' of homes to see in Simi Valley...