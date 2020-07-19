All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019

2083 Booth Street

2083 Booth Street
Location

2083 Booth Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Everything Remodeled inside, outside and pool too. First time rental, home in excellent condition. First floor has a living room with fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with island open to the family room. Hardwood floors and stone tile throughout the home. Downstairs powder room with tile floor and a door opening to the pool area. Second level has 3 secondary bedrooms with a beautiful marble and stone bathroom. Large master bedroom with sliding doors that open onto a huge deck with magnificent city views. The master bathroom has dual vanities marble counters and marble tub and shower surround. Entertainers backyard with a huge covered patio, covered barbeque area with built-in BBQ and sink with hot and cold water. Sparkling pool and spa newly refurbished with all new equipment. Beautiful landscape front and back. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2083 Booth Street have any available units?
2083 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2083 Booth Street have?
Some of 2083 Booth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2083 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2083 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2083 Booth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2083 Booth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2083 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2083 Booth Street offers parking.
Does 2083 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2083 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2083 Booth Street have a pool?
Yes, 2083 Booth Street has a pool.
Does 2083 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 2083 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2083 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2083 Booth Street has units with dishwashers.
