2083 Booth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Everything Remodeled inside, outside and pool too. First time rental, home in excellent condition. First floor has a living room with fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with island open to the family room. Hardwood floors and stone tile throughout the home. Downstairs powder room with tile floor and a door opening to the pool area. Second level has 3 secondary bedrooms with a beautiful marble and stone bathroom. Large master bedroom with sliding doors that open onto a huge deck with magnificent city views. The master bathroom has dual vanities marble counters and marble tub and shower surround. Entertainers backyard with a huge covered patio, covered barbeque area with built-in BBQ and sink with hot and cold water. Sparkling pool and spa newly refurbished with all new equipment. Beautiful landscape front and back. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and parks.