Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2072 Riverbirch Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2072 Riverbirch Drive
2072 Riverbirch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Simi Valley
East Simi Valley
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location
2072 Riverbirch Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Two story single family home. 3BR, 21/2 BA. New paint, new carpet, new window coverings. Recently cleaned and sanitized.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive have any available units?
2072 Riverbirch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
Is 2072 Riverbirch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2072 Riverbirch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 Riverbirch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive offer parking?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive have a pool?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive have accessible units?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2072 Riverbirch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2072 Riverbirch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
