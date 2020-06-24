All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1590 Riverwood Court

1590 River Wood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1590 River Wood Ct, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Two Story Simi Valley Home - Stunning two story home in model condition. Large formal living room, marble floors, family room with warm fireplace, dining area, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinets, newer appliances and fridge included, washer and dryer included, over-sized garage with custom storage, large bedrooms, master suite with stall shower and separate tub, walk-in closet, and double vanity. Rear yard boasts, grassy play area and room for entertaining - gardener included.

(RLNE4469068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Riverwood Court have any available units?
1590 Riverwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 Riverwood Court have?
Some of 1590 Riverwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Riverwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Riverwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Riverwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Riverwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Riverwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Riverwood Court offers parking.
Does 1590 Riverwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1590 Riverwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Riverwood Court have a pool?
No, 1590 Riverwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Riverwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1590 Riverwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Riverwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Riverwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
