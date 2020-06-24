1590 Riverwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Story Simi Valley Home - Stunning two story home in model condition. Large formal living room, marble floors, family room with warm fireplace, dining area, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinets, newer appliances and fridge included, washer and dryer included, over-sized garage with custom storage, large bedrooms, master suite with stall shower and separate tub, walk-in closet, and double vanity. Rear yard boasts, grassy play area and room for entertaining - gardener included.



(RLNE4469068)