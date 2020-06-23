9830 Medina Dr

Amenities

Outstanding home in West Santee Offers 4Bedrooms 2Bath plus a Den. RV Parking. Beautiful New Flooring through out, fireplace, central forced air/heat, whole house attic fan. Jacuzzi, Lovely Mature Vegetable Garden, Fenced Back yard. please note Garage was converted to extra room. Storage is available in portion of garage. Ample parking outside of garage in driveway and RV Pad. Extra room is the den which could serve as a great home office space.

Enjoy little to NO Electric bill with Full Solar!!

House is just minutes from Highway 52, Carlton Oaks Elementary and West Hills High School. Carlton Country Club neighborhood.

