Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

9830 Medina Dr

9830 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9830 Medina Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding home in West Santee Offers 4Bedrooms 2Bath plus a Den. RV Parking. Beautiful New Flooring through out, fireplace, central forced air/heat, whole house attic fan. Jacuzzi, Lovely Mature Vegetable Garden, Fenced Back yard. please note Garage was converted to extra room. Storage is available in portion of garage. Ample parking outside of garage in driveway and RV Pad. Extra room is the den which could serve as a great home office space.
Enjoy little to NO Electric bill with Full Solar!!
House is just minutes from Highway 52, Carlton Oaks Elementary and West Hills High School. Carlton Country Club neighborhood.
Outstanding home in West Santee has 4BD/2BA plus a Den. RV Parking. Beautiful New Flooring through out, fireplace, central forced air/heat, whole house attic fan. Jacuzzi, Lovely Mature Vegetable Garden, Fenced Back yard. please note Garage was converted to extra room. Storage is available in portion of garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 Medina Dr have any available units?
9830 Medina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 9830 Medina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9830 Medina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 Medina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9830 Medina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9830 Medina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9830 Medina Dr offers parking.
Does 9830 Medina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 Medina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 Medina Dr have a pool?
No, 9830 Medina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9830 Medina Dr have accessible units?
No, 9830 Medina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 Medina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 Medina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9830 Medina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9830 Medina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
