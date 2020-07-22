All apartments in Santee
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:18 AM

9557 Mast Blvd

9557 Mast Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9557 Mast Boulevard, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3br 2ba house will be ready for move in late February. Boasting a low maintenance yard, beautiful updates and hard surface flooring, this one is going to be hard to beat. Just like the front yard, the large back yard is mostly mulch with the addition of an orange tree, a pomegranate tree and a palm tree youll have the benefit of room for summer bbqs without the hassle of yard work and large water bills! Inside the home youll find tile flooring throughout except for in the carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and all stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove/oven). Just off the kitchen is the attached garage that comes with plenty of storage and a washer/dryer included. For your comfort, the home comes with central AC & heat and ceiling fans in each bedroom. For your convenience, in addition to the garage & driveway, theres plenty of street parking. While the home will not be ready for move in until late February, showings can be scheduled right away give us a call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9557 Mast Blvd have any available units?
9557 Mast Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9557 Mast Blvd have?
Some of 9557 Mast Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9557 Mast Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9557 Mast Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9557 Mast Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9557 Mast Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9557 Mast Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9557 Mast Blvd offers parking.
Does 9557 Mast Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9557 Mast Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9557 Mast Blvd have a pool?
No, 9557 Mast Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9557 Mast Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9557 Mast Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9557 Mast Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9557 Mast Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9557 Mast Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9557 Mast Blvd has units with air conditioning.
