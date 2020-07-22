9557 Mast Blvd

Amenities

3br 2ba house will be ready for move in late February. Boasting a low maintenance yard, beautiful updates and hard surface flooring, this one is going to be hard to beat. Just like the front yard, the large back yard is mostly mulch with the addition of an orange tree, a pomegranate tree and a palm tree youll have the benefit of room for summer bbqs without the hassle of yard work and large water bills! Inside the home youll find tile flooring throughout except for in the carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and all stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove/oven). Just off the kitchen is the attached garage that comes with plenty of storage and a washer/dryer included. For your comfort, the home comes with central AC & heat and ceiling fans in each bedroom. For your convenience, in addition to the garage & driveway, theres plenty of street parking. While the home will not be ready for move in until late February, showings can be scheduled right away give us a call TODAY!