Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr

9411 Carlton Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9411 Carlton Oaks Dr, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Private Patio. - 9411 Carlton Oaks Dr. #F is located in Santee just off I-52. This two-story townhome features; 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, stove/oven, dishwasher, and a nice private patio for your enjoyment. Washer/Dryer included. The complex has multiple pools and spas for your convenience. A brand new park was opened up just behind the complex with basketball courts, jungle-gym, and trails for you to utilize. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($1695.00). If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.

(RLNE5744599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have any available units?
9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have?
Some of 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
