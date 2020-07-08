9411 F Carlton Oaks Dr

Amenities

2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Private Patio. - 9411 Carlton Oaks Dr. #F is located in Santee just off I-52. This two-story townhome features; 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, stove/oven, dishwasher, and a nice private patio for your enjoyment. Washer/Dryer included. The complex has multiple pools and spas for your convenience. A brand new park was opened up just behind the complex with basketball courts, jungle-gym, and trails for you to utilize. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($1695.00). If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.



(RLNE5744599)